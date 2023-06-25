Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.