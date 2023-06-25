Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $198.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.61. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.