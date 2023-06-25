Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.53 and a 200-day moving average of $198.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

