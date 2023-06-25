Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

