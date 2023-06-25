Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Citigroup began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.