Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

