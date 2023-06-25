Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

