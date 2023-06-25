Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 50,559 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 56.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,140,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 768,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.