Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

TR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.13. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 11.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

