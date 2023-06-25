Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $328.83 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.32 and a 200 day moving average of $291.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

