Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.