Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

