Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,757 shares of company stock valued at $161,720,897 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

