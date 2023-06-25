Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRL opened at $207.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.46. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.30.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.