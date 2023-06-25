Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $65.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

