Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHCV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $66.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

