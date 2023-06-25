Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI opened at $232.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

