Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

