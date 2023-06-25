Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $9,789,000. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 18.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

