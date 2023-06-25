CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $18.11 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3,940.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 161,031 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 4.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 120,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 109,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 125,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.