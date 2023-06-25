CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

