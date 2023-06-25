Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director Buys $263,120.00 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,631,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 92.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 647,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

