Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Shares of NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

