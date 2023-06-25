Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

