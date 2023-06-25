Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 56.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,140,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 768,626 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 28,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.