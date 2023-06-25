Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



