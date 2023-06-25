Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Alphabet by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 36,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 82,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

GOOG stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

