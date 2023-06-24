Williams Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Williams Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 60,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 49,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

