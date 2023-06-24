WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $187.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

