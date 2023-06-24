Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,346 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.