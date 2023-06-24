Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 55,405 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,405 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Terex worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Terex by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

