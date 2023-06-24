Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Cytokinetics worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 235,823 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,951. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. UBS Group increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cytokinetics Profile



Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

