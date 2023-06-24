Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,447 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

