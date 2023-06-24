Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

