Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.