Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 730,206 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Antero Midstream worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

