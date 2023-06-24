Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,707 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Woodward worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $117.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

