Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 6,046 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

