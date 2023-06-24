Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Dorman Products worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $119.04.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

