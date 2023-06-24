Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,354 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Avista worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,737,000 after purchasing an additional 149,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

