UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,481 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.7 %

UBS opened at $19.76 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.