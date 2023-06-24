TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BATS MARZ opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF
