Stifel Nicolaus Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $420.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.87.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 0.4 %

MongoDB stock opened at $389.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.