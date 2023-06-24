SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

