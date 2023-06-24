SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $215.29

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $215.29 and last traded at $215.52, with a volume of 31848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

