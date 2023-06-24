Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

