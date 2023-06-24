OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,611 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.17% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,085 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares in the last quarter.

SHUA opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

