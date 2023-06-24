OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.13% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSTP opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.71.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

