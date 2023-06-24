OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SVOL opened at $23.02 on Friday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

