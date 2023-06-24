OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 17,796 Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 150.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

Shares of JO stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $67.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.